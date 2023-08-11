These Baldur's Gate 3 mods allow you to become a pack mule

There are a few mods already available for Baldur's Gate 3, 198 as of press time, and while some are the obligatory nudist mods and or ones that make your package bigger, there are some that help out in the gameplay department, and this mod is one of those.

One of these mods was created by Avalonica and it's available over on Nexus. It tweaks the game's maximum carry weight allowing you to carry around as much or as little as you like.

Here's a look at Baldur’s Gate 3 and the adventure that awaits you in Faerûn.

If you are tired of becoming encumbered and being forced to decide what to keep in your bags and what to ditch, you can easily fix that with this mod.

There are multiple options, adding multipliers ranging from 50 to 100,000. Avalonica recommends using the 900 version, but you can choose a few more notches. Perfect for hoarders.

Of course, there's also the Bags of Holding mod, something D&D players will be familiar with, and it also features Handy Haversacks.

Created by Chance Santana-Wees, the Bag of Holding, a D&D staple, can hold far more than its size and weight would imply. In this case, the bag weighs 15 pounds, no matter how much you put into it.

Handy Haversacks are similar in their weight reduction ability but are not quite as powerfully enchanted.

Bags of Holding can reduce weight by up to 300kg, while Handy Haversacks can reduce weight by up to 60kg. If you overfill them, they do not explode but take on weight instead.

Placing a Bag of Holding into a Handy Haversack does not cause them to destroy each other, which is by design.

Either mod is a good choice for those who like to pack quite a few things around, and since console commands aren't available for the game just yet, these mods are a great option.

There was nothing more frustrating in Skyrim than hitting the weight limit and being forced to store a massive stack of ancient Nord battle axes and swords in a chest while adventuring through a barrow or tomb.

To make some bank off those weapons, you had to reach your weight limit, fast travel back to town, sell the items, and then fast travel back to the tomb, loot as much out of your chest as possible, and then rinse and repeat until the chest was empty.

That's where console commands came in handy. Less walking for the Dragonborn.

These mods will probably be the first we try for Baldur's Gate 3. We are hoarders in RPGs, especially the larger ones that contain so very many items.

If you are just getting started and need a bit of help, give our Baldur's Gate 3 Walkthrough page the once over for all sorts of tips and guides.