Hasbro really wants Microsoft to bring back older Transformers games through Xbox Game Pass

Toy company Hasbro is hoping that with Microsoft acquiring Activision, that some older Transformers games might make their way on to Xbox Game Pass.

Activision has published a number of Transformers games over the years, but it's currently not possible to play pretty much all of them on modern consoles. The Call of Duty publisher was responsible for movie tie-in games like Transformers The Game, as well as original titles like Transformers: War for Cybertron and Fall of Cybertron. A lot of these games were once available on Steam, but were delisted in 2017 due to a lack of licence renewal. But in a recent interview with Transformers World 2005 at San Diego Comic-Con, the Hasbro Team discussed the older games, and its hopes for them.

In response to a question about whether it's possible for the Activision games to be rereleased, Hasbro said, "Sadly, apparently Activision’s not sure what hard drives they’re on in their building. When a company eats a company that eats a company things get lost, and that’s very frustrating. Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox that they’ll go through all of the archives and every hard drive to find it all, because it’s an easy Game Pass add. We want those games back up for people to have a chance to play."

Xbox head Phil Spencer has expressed interest in renewing some of Activision Blizzard's older IPs on multiple occasions, in particular with titles like StarCraft. That doesn't mean Xbox will be going through absolutely everything Activision owns, but hopefully it's pointing towards some of these games being saved from the purgatory that is being delisted.

A new game called Transformers: Reactivate is in the works, with a closed beta planned for this year, though there hasn't been any word on the game since its reveal.