When is the Halo Infinite Tenrai Fractures event going live?

Tired of seeing that slick samurai-inspired armour core locked away in your Halo Infinite customization screen? Luckily for you, it may shortly be in your hands, as the Halo Infinite Tenrai Fractures event is soon to kick off!

A free event available for all players, Tenrai Fractures will act as a secondary battle pass of sorts that players can work through to unlock a series of samurai-themed cosmetics for their Spartans.

The event is set to go live today, November 23, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT. It’s unclear how long the Tenrai event will last for, so those keen to look the part of an Edo-era warrior will want to power through it asap! That said, the event will return again at some point, so those who missed it will get another chance.

Halo Infinite - what is included in the Tenrai event pass?

In terms of what we can expect to see in the Tenrai, we actually have a good idea for both the free event pass and the store. There’s of course the Yoroi armour core that you can see tantalizingly locked away right now, but also a range of pieces we can see from Halo’s recent teaser trailer posted alongside the release date.

Tomorrow at 10AM PT.



Tomorrow at 10AM PT.

Prepare to draw your blade, Spartans. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/EjWIREN8TU — Halo (@Halo) November 23, 2021

In the trailer, we can see a Sakura blossom effect coming off a Spartan’s footsteps, we also see a full set of samurai gear worn by a bloke wielding a gravity hammer mid-way through the teaser (image posted below, ripped from Twitter so sorry for the lower quality). It looks at a glance like the previously mentioned Yoroi armour base, with a new helmet decked out with a unique mouthpiece and horns. You can also se a sweet katana waist piece if you look closely.

Finally, the blue Spartan in the trailer gets a new helmet, this one a more direct nod to classic samurai headgear. Good news for those who wanted something a touch more like the Halo 3 Hayabusa armour.

We’ve not got long to wait before we see what else is coming with the free event! In other Halo news, co-op and Forge will be missing their original release date, instead being pushed back until around May 2022. If you want a look at the campaign, we’ve got 25 minutes of gameplay you can watch right here!