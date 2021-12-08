Halo Infinite soundtrack now available online

If you are interested in hearing the Halo Infinite soundtrack alongside the game's release today, you are in luck.

The Halo series is known for its pretty great music, and there are three options available to you should you wish to give the soundtrack composed by Joel Corelitz, Curtis Schweitzer and Gareth Coker a listen.

For those who prefer Spoitfy, you can can listen to the soundtrack through the link.

Apple Music also has the soundtrack on the service, and then, there's also a YouTube option, thanks to FootedGhost.

Halo Infinte is out today, and if you are interested in hearing about how the campaign plays, here's our review and you can also look over this round up of what other critics think of the game.

The multiplayer has been available ahead of release for some time as sort of a beta, and if you have yet to jump into it and need some help, we have 11 tips and tricks for Halo Infinite beginners.