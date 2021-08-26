Halo: Infinite - here's the minimum and recommended PC specs

The PC specs for Halo: Infinite have been posted, giving you an idea of what your system needs in order to run the upcoming shooter properly.

Yesterday, it was announced that Halo Infinite will release on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox platforms on December 8. The date came as no surprise to folks considering it leaked ahead of the gamescom Opening Night Live announcement.

The PC version will be available for purchase on Steam and Microsoft's Windows store.

Here's the specs as outlined on Steam . As usual, things may change between now and release, so just keep that in mind.

Minimum

Required : 64-bit processor and operating system

: 64-bit processor and operating system OS : Windows 10 RS3 x64

: Windows 10 RS3 x64 Processor : AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440

: AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5-4440 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended

Required : 64-bit processor and operating system

: 64-bit processor and operating system OS : Windows 10 19H2 x64

: Windows 10 19H2 x64 Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k

: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7-9700k Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070

: Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 50 GB available space

The game will feature both multiplayer and the single-player campaign upon release, but campaign cop-op and the map creator Forge will be missing.

Campaign cop-op will release with Season 2 three months after the game hits, and Forge will arrive three months after that - so within six months post-release for the latter.

The next technical preview will feature 4v4 and Big Team Battle.