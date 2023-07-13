Gex Trilogy announcement proves we're in the dark timeline

The anthropomorphic gecko, Gex, is returning to PC and modern consoles, with the entire original trilogy being rebuilt in Limited Run Games’ Carbon Engine.

The Gex Trilogy, which consists of Gex (1995), Gex: Enter the Gecko (1998), and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko (1999), has been announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch with the help of Limited Run Games.

It's tail time. #GexIsBack



GEX returns through the science of the Carbon Engine in GEX Trilogy. We'll have more details to share in the future 🦎#LRG3 pic.twitter.com/EnQKB9dXAy — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) July 12, 2023

Limited Run Games, which is known for its rereleases of — respectfully — ancient games, and physical releases of indie darlings, unveiled its Summer Games Showcase last night (July 12). While the whole show saw plenty of unexpected announcements, including Clock Tower, River City Girls Zero, and more, one reveal that none of us saw coming was the announcement of the Gex Trilogy for modern devices.

Now, while I have seen plenty of talk about Gex in recent years, I personally never saw this TV-obsessed Gecko as anything more than a meme. So, seeing that the original trilogy is coming to modern consoles definitely caught me off guard. Alas, there are plenty of Gex fans out there who will be rejoicing right now!

The Gex Trilogy does not yet have a release window, although Limited Run Games has said that it’ll provide a further update in future. We’ll be sure to update this page with more information as and when it arrives.

What do you think of the Gex Trilogy coming to modern consoles and PC? For more on Gex, check out exactly why we thought that Embracer should revive gaming’s worst mascot, Gex.