Microsoft has announced the next batch of Game Pass titles that will round out the month of March and take us into April.

For the remainder of the month, you will have some adventures on a farm, play baseball, try to survive your last night of summer camp, visit the rootin’ tootin’ Old West, go interstellar, visit Hell, and much more.

The Quarry - Official Launch Trailer | 2K | Supermassive Games Nine camp counselors. One unforgettable night. Who will survive Hackett's Quarry Summer Camp?

The last batch of games for March kicks off today with Lightyear Frontier for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X alongside MLB: The Show 24 for cloud and console. Game Pass dates for both games were announced earlier this month.

On March 20, The Quarry comes to cloud and console. Developed by a studio known for bringing scares to your screen, Supermassive Games’ 2023 multiplatform title takes place on the last day of Summer Camp, and the teenage counselors are celebrating a job well done. Unfortunately for them, blood-drenched locals and something "far more sinister" will turn a night of partying into a night of horror. The Quarry has nine playable camp counselors and features characters portrayed by actors such as David Arquette (Scream), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), and Lance Henriksen (Aliens). The Quarry features 186 different endings - each dependent on choices you made during gameplay.

Jesse Rentier is on a mission to eradicate a supernatural terror. As one of the last agents of the Rentier Institute, a secret organization dedicated to battling supernatural creatures, Jesse is the final line between humanity and a vampiric threat plaguing the Frontier in Evil West. To combat the vampires, you will use an arsenal of upgradeable weapons and guns alongside perks you can evolve. You can also go it alone or play with a friend. Developed by Shadow Warrior studio Flying Wild Hog, Evil West will be available on March 21 for cloud, console, and PC.

Coming to Game Preview on March 26 is Terra Invicta for PC. From the creators of Long War, this science fiction grand strategy game centers on aliens invading Earth, a planet rife with political intrigue between factions. You will control one of seven factions on Earth, each with unique ways to achieve victory. Split into two parts, one side of the world map features factions fighting for control over Earth, and the other section features humans taking to space to escape the alien threat, and even here, the factions compete for resources and to control space. You will lead your chosen faction to take control of Earth’s nations, expand across the Solar System, and battle enemy fleets for control.

As you know, March 28 will see the release of Diablo 4 on console and PC. If you haven’t played the game yet, you can start from the beginning or jump right into the Season of the Construct to uncover a new threat lurking below the sands of Kehjistan.

Arriving alongside Diablo 4 on March 28 is Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged for cloud, console, and PC. The racer puts you behind the wheel of cars and other vehicles featured in the Hot Wheels universe, including new ATVs and motorcycles. The game includes five environments and new racing mechanics to help you win various challenges, and there are plenty of different game modes to play.

The interactive movie mystery-thriller Open Roads also arrives on the service March 28. Coming to you from the folks who developed Tacoma and Gone Home, this day-one release with Game Pass, starring actors Keri Russell (Felicity, The Americans) and Kaitlyn Dever (Abby - The Last of Us series), centers on Tess and her mother Opal, who discover a cache of old notes and letters that hint at family secrets, burglaries, and a lost treasure somewhere near the Canadian border - all of which suggests a much darker mystery The duo decides to ignore what is probably best left well enough alone, and travel to long-abandoned family properties to unearth the past and things Opal has tried for years to forget. Open Roads will be available for cloud, console, and PC.

With Open Roads closing things out for March, the following month kicks off with Ark: Survival Ascended landing on Game Pass for cloud, console, and PC on April Fool’s Day, April 1. The following day, April 2, will see F1 23 coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming via EA Play alongside Superhot: Mind Control Delete for cloud, console, and PC.

Leaving Game Pass

As with every month, a batch of titles will leave the Game Pass service to make way for others. You have until March 31 to play the following games before they disappear from the library: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Infinite Guitars, and MLB: The Show 23.

Be sure to try them before they go, and if you like what you play, you can take 20% off should you decide to purchase one or all.