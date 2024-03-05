March is coming in like a lion, and so are the latest offerings for Game Pass, giving you seven titles to soften the trudge into spring.

Things kick off today, March 5, with Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun for cloud, console, and PC. The retro-styled FPS puts you in the boots of a battle-hardened Space Marine tasked with traveling across the galaxy to battle Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos.

Later this week, on March 7, comes PAW Patrol World for cloud, console, and PC. The 3D action adventure allows you to play as your favorite pups, drive their vehicles, and take on rescues and missions either in single-player or co-op.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated arrives on Game Pass March 12 for cloud, console, and PC. The faithfully remade cult classic adventure platformer is back, allowing you to relive the fight to save Bikini Bottom from Plankton's evil plan and his army of wacky robots. Play as SpongeBob, Patrick, or Sandy, and with others in multiplayer mode.

Coming to cloud, console, and PC on March 13 is Remedy Entertainment’s 2020 hit, Control Ultimate Edition. If this is your first time playing the supernatural third-person action-adventure, you’ll be pleased to know this version comes with the previously released expansions The Foundation and AWE.

The otaku assassin Travis Touchdown comes to Game Pass on March 14 in No More Heroes 3 for cloud, console, and PC. The third installment of the series, born from the mind of Suda51, finds our hero forced out of retirement and reluctantly picking up his trusty beam katana to defend Santa Destroy and the whole world. With his katanas and the all-new Death Glove, he will fight various bosses, pick up odd jobs, complete Coast Guard missions, and clean toilets - all in an effort to rise through the Galactic Superhero Rankings to stop the evil Prince FU and his alien underlings.

March 19 brings the bright and colorful Lightyear Frontier to cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X. Available on day one with Game Pass in Game Preview, the open-world farming adventure finds you making a home on a planet at the far edge of the galaxy where inside your trusty mech, you and up to three friends will farm alien crops, build a homestead, and explore the wilderness. The title will go into early access the same day on Steam, where a demo is now available.

Rounding out the middle of the month on March 19 is MLB The Show 24 for cloud and console. Available on day one with Game Pass, the latest entry in the franchise features all sorts of gameplay improvements, ten new Negro League legends, and for the first time, you can create and play as a female ballplayer. Game Pass members can unlock up to four days of early access plus deluxe edition bonus content by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Add-On Bundle.

As usual, saying hello to new games means saying farewell to others. You have until March 15 to play the following games before they leave the library: Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, and Shredders.

If you want to keep the fun going, don’t forget to use your membership discount to save up to 20% off your purchase.