Pop Off

Love it or hate it, Funko is entering the AAA game space

Details are otherwise slim on what the first game will actually be like though.
Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on
Screenshot of the announcement trailer for a Funko AAA video game showing a character called Freddy giving a thumbs up, he is ginger and he is wearing a crown.

Funko has decided to enter the world of AAA video game development, as it has announced a partnership with 10.10 Games.

Love 'em or hate 'em, Funko and its line of Pop! figures are here to stay, and now we can expect to see them starring in some kind of AAA video game. Announced at San Diego Comic-Con, Funko is collaborating with 10. 10 Games, a studio founded by British developer Jon Burton last year. The two will be making "triple-a video games together," starting off with an action platformer.

"Creating iconic products that emotionally connect fans to their favourite fandoms is critical to each product portfolio decision," said Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter. "“By partnering with 10:10 Games and utilising the best creators in the business, we will have the talent to deliver games that reflect Funko’s unique look and feel across its lines and varied products."

Other than the fact that the game is expected to have a "T for teen" rating, or the equivalent of, when it releases, there aren't any other details on the upcoming project. A brief trailer was also released, showing off a generic looking Funko character called Freddy celebrating the announcement.

You can probably expect it to be similar to Traveller's Tales' Lego games, as Burton served in various roles across multiple Lego games while working there, including directing and designing roles.

If you are somehow blissfully unaware of Funko Pops, we can ruin that for you, as they're collectible figures with large heads reminiscent of bobble heads, though with no mobility.

There are literally thousands of different Funko Pops, making them almost impossible to collect, but if Funko is able to get the licences for some of the various IP it has worked with, the AAA action game could be something similar to Lego Dimensions, though likely without the physical toy interaction.

Elsewhere at Comic-Con, a six-issue Gotham Knights prequel comic has been announced that sets up the game, and will even unlock some in-game skins. As well as potentially seeing what led to Batman's supposed death.

