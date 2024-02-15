Forever Skies set to soar as PS5 console exclusive with simultaneous Steam launch upon leaving Early Access

Far From Home, the developers of Early Access game Forever Skies, has been “secretly working” alongside Sony for a few years to bring the sci-fi survival action-adventure to PlayStation 5.

Sony provided development support and funding for the game, and once it finishes Early Access on Steam, Forever Skies will be released simultaneously on PC and as a console exclusive for PS5 in 2024. The team has assured the PC version will not be affected by the PS5 release.

Forever Skies | PS5 Exclusivity Trailer Forever Skies will have its console debut exclusively on PS5 the same day as full release on PC.

“Far From Home has teamed up with PlayStation to focus on making Forever Skies the best it can be for its console debut,” said gameplay lead Andrzej Blumenfeld. “So, at the end of PC Early Access when we're ready to release the full game, we'll be launching it on PlayStation 5 for consoles. Worry not though, this will not affect the ongoing development or release of the Steam version which will come out at the same time.”

In the game, you play a lone scientist who has returned to Earth hundreds of years after a global ecological catastrophe caused the surface of the planet to be covered in a colossal layer of toxic dust, leaving it uninhabitable for humans.

After descending below the dust, you discover the planet's surface has changed during humanity’s absence, and the flora and fauna have evolved into something dangerous.

While hunting for viral pathogens to cure a mysterious illness threatening your family, you will utilize science to build and operate different machines, analyze scanned items, reverse engineer lost technology, discover new tools, and research new ways of obtaining food and resources to increase the chance of your survival.

As you scavenge the ruined, toxic skies, you will explore and extract the needed resources from ruins humans built up high to escape the dust. These raw materials can be harvested from the remains of a civilization now turned into drifting debris due to a strange anomaly.

During your time on Earth, you will discover secrets of the past, finding out why the planet has evolved, and how humanity lost control of its previous position at the top.

The latest patch for the game was recently released on Steam, adding more than 45 quality-of-life improvements. The next major content update for the game is set for March/April 2024 and will add the next story chapter, complex airship gardening systems, new locations, and new equipment. The final version of the game will support both single-player and up to four-player co-op.

With thousands of Very Positive reviews on Steam, an 88% approval rating, and over 150,000 units sold, if Forever Skies sounds interesting to you, the game is 20% off on Steam from now until February 22.