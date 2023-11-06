Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Tetsuya Nomura doesn't get why you're so thirsty for Sephiroth

It's pretty par for the course to thirst over Final Fantasy 7's Sephiroth at this point, but series mainstay Tetsuya Nomura isn't entirely sure why.

Look, he might be fictional, but we all know one thing to be true about Sephiroth: he's hot. Yeah, OK, sure, he's also a murderer, but like, I'm willing to put that to the side for the sake of just one chance at a date. But it seems that Nomura, creative director on the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, doesn't know the exact reason we all find him so enticing as a character. Speaking to Shack News, Nomura spoke of Sephiroth's role in the story, saying, "For this entire Remake project, Sephiroth makes much more of an appearance, much more so than the original title.

You can take a look at our thoughts on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth here.

"He is certainly a character that really moves the story along in a very immense and impactful way… As far as Sephiroth being this extremely popular character, frankly, I'm very curious as to what makes him so attractive to users, because I hear this opinion very often. His appearance, firstly, I'm sure, but also perhaps there is something about his background that brings about a particular appeal to so many of the players that makes him this iconic character."

To explain it for you Nomura: yes, his appearance is the main thing. OK, sure, the plot is good too, but that luscious hair is irresistible. Interestingly, Nomura also noted that, "for Rebirth, I would think that besides Cloud, Sephiroth is also a protagonist that we can think of for this title." That's a pretty interesting claim to make considering we know the upcoming sequel will allow us to play as Sephiroth himself, ridiculously long sword and all.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will continue the slightly divergent storyline started by 2020's Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and is planned for release on February 29 next year, for the PS5.