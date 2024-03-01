Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Moogle medals and what to do with them

Finding Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Moogle medals feels like solving a rather vague riddle at first. You need the special items to trade for rare goods, but Rebirth doesn’t point out where to actually find them. It’s worth going out of your way to stock up on Moogle medals, though. Once your Moogle Emporium level is high enough, you can trade your medals for some excellent loot.

Our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Moogle medals guide explains where to find the Moogle currency and what to do once you’ve got it.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Moogle medals

Where to find Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Moogle medals

Moogle medals come from destructible crates that you can find littered around the open world and in towns and cities. From my experience, you have a better chance of finding them in unmarked crates, rather than the Shinra ones. Shinra crates tend to have restoratives and other practical field items inside.

That’s a pretty vague piece of advice, but there are a few places I found that are seemingly guaranteed to have Moogle medals stashed away.

The top level of every Remnawave Tower I activated has several creates with at least one or two Moogle medals inside. Each region has half a dozen towers or more, so that’s a fair few Moogle medals you can get without much bother.

The other (seemingly) surefire way to find Moogle medals is by opening chests and breaking crates in cache areas. These are little treasure hunts tucked away in each region – usually six or so per region, hidden in the open world. You’ll know when you find a cache, as a notice appears on the screen, and a treasure chest icon shows up on the map. The chests you find in a cache area usually have Moogle medals, and pretty much every crate does as well.

What are Moogle medals for in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Moogle medals are a currency you use at Moogle Emporiums, and while the items on sale seem unnecessary at first, that changes once you raise your emporium level. Eventually, you can get rare crafting materials, new skill books, and valuable battle items, including ether.

Raising your Moogle Emporium level just involves finding a new emporium and completing each Moogle’s mini-game there, something that’ll happen naturally as you explore Rebirth’s open world regions. By the time your level is high enough for the emporium to stock rare items, you should have plenty of medals to buy them with.