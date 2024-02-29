Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: How to get Golden Plumes

How to get Golden Plumes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is something you’ll want to figure out quickly if you’re keen to ride around on more than just your average chocobo. Golden Plumes are a special currency with one purpose – getting fancy chocobo cosmetics. You’ll need a lot of them for some of the most visually appealing outfits, but there’s a straightforward way of getting them, though it takes a bit of exploration.

Our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Golden Plumes guide explains where to easily find Golden Plumes and what to do once you've got them.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Golden Plumes

You can get Gold Plumes from wrangling a chocobo in each region and from completing other chocobo-oriented activities, which is nice, except you can only wrangle one chocobo per region. There are chocobo mini-games you can play, but the easiest – and most lucrative – method of getting Golden Plumes is restoring old Chocobo Stops. Every region has several of these, and even though they don’t actually show up from the Remnawave Tower scans, Rebirth has a convenient, and cute, method of pointing them out to you.

Chocobo chicks, identifiable by being small chocobo with seed caps glued to their rear ends, attract your attention when you’re near a run-down Chocobo Stop. Follow them to find the stop, and interact with the fallen signpost to restore it. Press the “Triangle” button until Cloud raises the sign completely, or it won’t count. Once the sign is up, you get a couple of plumes for your trouble.

Restored Chocobo Stops show up as fast travel points on your map, even if you haven’t tamed that region’s chocobo yet, though you can’t use it for fast travel until you do successfully wrangle the bird.

What are Golden Plumes for in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Golden Plumes initially seem like they’re just for fancifying your chocobo, and that’s because they are. You can spend them at Bill’s ranch and other locations to purchase gear for your chocobo. It looks cute and fun, and that’s about it. These cosmetic alterations are only cosmetic and have no bearing on how your chocobo interacts with the world around it or anything to do with the Gold Saucer chocobo races.