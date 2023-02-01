If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NEW OFFERINGS

February PlayStation Plus games consist of Evil Dead: The Game, OlliOlliWorld, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, more

All playable starting February 7.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly games for February.

One of the games being made available is Evil Dead: The Game for PS4 and PS5. Inspired by all three original Evil Dead films and the Ash vs Evil Dead television series, the cooperative and PvP multiplayer game features a team of four survivors trying to seal a breach between worlds.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games - February 2023

OlliOlliWorld is the third entry in the series, and will be available for PS4 and PS5. The skateboarding action-platformer has you taking on missions and challenges and features plenty of player freedom.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will also be added for PS4 and PS5, alongside Mafia: The Definitive Edition for PS4.

If you have yet to download January’s Monthly Games, you have until February 6 to add Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2 to your game library.

Sony also provided an update on PlayStation Plus Collection, which has been offered as a benefit to Plus members on PS5 since 2020.

On May 9, the PS Plus Collection will no longer be offered. If you have yet to redeem the titles in the collection, you have until May 9 to download the games. Once downloaded, you can access the titles as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch