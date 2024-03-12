The wait is over: Fairy Tail is back with a new season and a 100 Year Quest this summer

Those of you that have been patiently waiting for the return of the Fairy Tail anime will probably be very happy to hear it's finally coming back this summer.

Earlier today, a very brief teaser trailer was released confirming that Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be released this coming July. Serving as a follow-up to Fairy Tail, the sequel series follows protagonist Natsu Dragneel and his crew once more a year after the end of the original story arc, now setting off on the 100 Years Quest. This particular quest follows the team as they attempt to seal away five potentially destructive dragons, something that no one has ever been able to achieve.

The trailer, which you can watch above, really was just a short one, but it did confirm some details to do with the upcoming show's cast and crew. For one, J.C. Staff will be producing the project, best known for shows like Revolutionary Girl Utena, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, and the second season of One Punch Man (as well as the upcoming third season). Original director of the Fairy Tail anime Shinji Ishihara is returning, now as chief director, with Toshinori Watanabe (Tokyo Ghoul:re) directing this time around. All of the main cast are set to reprise their roles too, so don't worry about hearing any strange voices in familiar characters.

Kondansha USA Publishing describes the story of the manga, writing, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' - a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

A specific release date hasn't been shared just yet, and there's no word on where it will air internationally, so you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled for now.