Every Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth quest has two subtly different versions

An important plot detail for one of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's cast members has led to "all quests" in the game having two different versions.

Where Final Fantasy 7 Remake was pretty streamlined, Rebirth is going to be a lot bigger and bolder, allowing you to explore huge swathes of the world outside of Midgar. It's not going to be exactly open world, but still a lot more open than its predecessor. This also applies to the flow of the main story, which might not happen in exactly the same order as the original game. Of course, there is a particular plot beat in the PS1 game that affects Red XIII's character in a big way, something that the devs of Rebirth had to navigate slightly. Mild spoilers ahead for the original game, which will also likely be spoilers for Rebirth.

One of the earliest things you do post-Midgar in FF7 is visit a place called Cosmo Canyon, where you soon learn that Red XIII's real name is actually Nanaki, and despite seeming like an old man, is technically not an adult, at least in terms of the age range of his species. You also learn some of his backstory to do with his father, who he believed to be a coward, but it turns out that it's the opposite, something that obviously affects his character. And according to Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with Screen Rant, this is something they tried to represent across all of the game's quests.

"A fun little tidbit that I wanted to share about that is in the original, you may remember that Red XIII, if you go to Cosmo Canyon, once you go there, his personality changes a bit," Hamaguchi shared. "And considering that his personality changes, we have it designed so that all quests in the game kind of have a Red XIII and a Nanaki version. So for people, it has all options available for that."

How that will translate in Rebirth itself is obviously something we'll have to wait and see, but it does sound like the devs are really committed to flesh out the world of FF7, similar to how they approached Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out February 29, 2024, for PS5.