Elon Musk not in Cyberpunk 2077, despite viral rumors

Elon Musk does not have a cameo in Cyberpunk 2077 despite rumblings on the internet saying he's in the game. This is according to a senior CD Projekt RED staffer who worked on the game extensively.

You see, many online seem to think an NPC seen in a bathroom early in the game is Musk, but according to the game's senior quest designer Patrick K. Mills, this character is not the billionaire.

Cyberpunk 2077 Official Cinematic Trailer

"That wasn't Elon musk, it looks nothing like him," said Mills on the social network formerly known as Twitter. "Who came up with this nonsense?"

The assumed inclusion of Musk became viral when an excerpt from Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk hit the internet. According to the biography, when Musk's then-partner Grimes was recording her lines for Lizzy Wizzy in the game, he strolled in carrying a 200-year-old flintlock pistol insisting on a cameo.

"The studio guys were like sweating," Grimes stated according to the biography, to which Musk added: "I told them that I was armed but not dangerous".

Musk's apparent desire to be included in the game had something to do with the game's cybernetic implants being somehow related to his work on Neuralink technology.

Mills states that while he wasn't at the office the day Musk reportedly showed up, "even if [the story's] true, that doesn't mean this random Japanese guy is supposed to be him."

Whatever the case, the fella you see lurking in the bathroom in Cyberpunk 2077 is apparently not Elon Musk. Take that bit of information as you will.

Free Update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 drops on September 21, while the paid expansion Liberty City releases on September 26.