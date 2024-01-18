Following Echo's finale on Disney Plus, fans are wondering about Maya Lopez's future, as well as what's next for star Alaqua Cox. Here are the actress' thoughts.

Deadline has had the chance to sit down with Cox to discuss Echo, its ending, and what might be next for the character in a spoilerific interview that's worth reading if you've already watched the five-episode limited series. The most interesting bits, however, come from Cox's hopes for Maya's future - as well as her own - outside the Marvel realm.

"I hope that she doesn’t go back to New York City," she said about Maya's potential next chapter, whenever and wherever that happens. With Daredevil: Born Again continuing Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin's story, chances are the character'll be part of future street-level Marvel Cinematic Universe stories in one way or another. Cox added: "I want Maya to reconnect with her family and get rid of New York and what happened in in New York and Kingpin, but we’ll see what happens."

The actress is, however, eager to meet other big-name Marvel characters, such as the Avengers (whoever they might be at this point), saying: "Honestly, I wouldn’t mind if Maya joined the Avengers. I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun. I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person, because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women." With two massive Avengers movies on the horizon, chances are many of the characters we're meeting in Phases four and five will be around for the big double finale. Will the street-level heroes be part of the likely gigantic ensembles though? That's an entirely different discussion.

Thankfully, the conversation also touched on Cox's work outside the MCU. It does appear that job offers are coming in, but Hollywood may be boxing her in with villainous roles, with Cox revealing: "Oh my gosh, I keep getting offered all these bad guy roles. And honestly, I want to try something different. I want to try maybe a comedy role or suspense movie. I would love to be able to play a role in a horror film." It's not every day we have a deaf, Indigenous amputee kicking ass on our screens, so here's hoping the actress can land on her feet after two big Marvel shows in which she's shown quite the impressive range.