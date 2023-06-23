E3 isn't cancelled in 2024 and 2025, according to ESA President

E3 is still a possibility for 2024 and beyond, according to a statement from the ESA. This statement comes following a Los Angeles City Tourism Board of Commissioners meeting that presented figures that took E3's cancellation in 2024 and 2025 into account.

In a statement to Gamesindustry.biz, a spokesperson wrote the trade body is "currently having conversations about E3 2024 (and beyond)." However, they would follow this up by stating that "no final decisions about the event have been made at this time."

This comes following the cancellation of E3 in 2023, a "difficult decision" according to Global VP of Gaming for ReedPop Kyle Marsden-Kish. In its absence, the summer slot was packed full of Publisher-run shows, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, and a selection of other individual shows that highlighted games in their particular niche.

It's worth noting that ongoing discussions do not by any means point to E3 2024 being a surefire thing. The show didn't happen back in 2023 due to a lack of interest from publishers, something that the ESA will have to win back in order to justify future shows. Following a largely issue-free summer season of E3-esque reveals, and a real-world presence for press and influencers that provided ample interview and preview opportunities, it's hard to see these companies having a shift in perspective on that matter.

But, you never know. Maybe E3 will return better than ever offering perks absent from the current announcement season. We'll have to keep tabs on E3 and the ESA over the coming months to find out for certain.

(VG247 is a website owned by Reedpop, the company that produces E3 in partnership with the ESA).