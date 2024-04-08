Sick of how much your Dragon's Dogma 2 pawns blabber on and on? There's finally a mod that keeps them quiet

As useful as they can be, Dragon's Dogma 2's pawns tend to natter on a bit, so thankfully there's a mod that stops them from talking too much.

Picture this: you're walking along a dirt road, happy as can be, having just beaten a gang of goblins, enjoying some peace and quiet when all of a sudden you hear it… "Look Arisen, a chest!" Then again, "Look Arisen, a ladder!" And again, and again, and again. Chatter like that would get on anyone's nerves after a while (they've certainly got on mine), and while I appreciate how helpful Dragon's Dogma 2's pawns are, I wish they would talk just that little bit less. Lucky for me, and anyone else in a similar predicament, there's a mod that can fix exactly that.

The mod in question is quite simply named ShutUpPawns, a mostly "does what it says on the tin" type mod, though it is actually a bit more complicated than just turning off the dialogue. Essentially, the mod lets you put various lines of dialogue into a blocklist so they won't tell you about every single ladder and chest under the sun, as well as other bits of dialogue. It lets you fine tune specific bits of dialogue so your pawns can just tell you about chests, for example, because I certainly don't need to know about every single ladder we come across. On top of that, you can also prevent your pawns from high fiving you, though personally I'd leave that in just because I think it's a cute little touch.

Dragon's Dogma 2 modders have certainly been putting the work in when it comes to making the experience of playing the game just a touch easier. Those of you that find Dragonsplague a bit too frustrating might be interested in checking out a mod that puts your pawn's infection level right on their forehead.