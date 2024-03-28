Dragon's Dogma 2 meat fest! Hot meat ranked from worst to best! Your doctor hates it...

There's a lot to love about Dragon's Dogma 2, obviously. The game is a cut above a lot of other games we've seen come out in recent months (yeah I'm including Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth too), and we reckon it's due to some truly unique quirks and charming little features you can find sprinkled all over Capcom's latest action RPG. You want an example? For my money, you've got to love the live action cooking scenes.

That's why I was pleasantly surprised when the good folks over at Eurogamer ranked each of the cooking cutscenes in order of worst to best, which you can watch in the video above! Not only is it packed full of meat puns (as you'd expect), but it'll also help you get a troublesome achievement / trophy if you follow it along yourself.

Obviously the rotten meat goes at the bottom but you may be surprised which ranks near the top. This reminds me of a university story. Did you know one of my old flat mates once ate undercooked sausages in front of four people, and pretended they were cooked? We were making fun of him not being able to cook sausages properly, and instead of admiting he couldn't even over-cook food, he forced his way through three raw sausages to prove a point. He was later ill, obviously. He didn't even get a trophy for it - he flunked out of third year I think. £25,000 down and no trophy...

Don't be like him. Watch the video! It's great, it's like a montage of cooking shots with British commentary. People love that. Lucrative internet careers have been built on less. Watch it and leave a comment, you can even like it if you've got the guts. Do it, I dare ye.