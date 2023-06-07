Wholesome Diablo 4 community helps voice actor find his character in the game

Even by Blizzard's standards, Diablo 4 is built on a large world full of major cities, tiny towns, outdoor communities, and off-shore encampments of shady individuals. Part of the reason why the world feels so alive is the staggering number of characters that exist within it.

Diablo 4 has several tiers of NPCs. Towards the bottom are those who only cycle through a line or two, and above them are the flavour NPCs that you can talk to and learn about the world but don't have anything else to offer.

The quality of voice acting is one of the best things about Diablo 4.

Then there are the more nuanced quest-givers, companions that sometimes take you on multi-stage quests, and of course, the supporting characters of the game's big cast. All of that is to say, it took teams of voice actors to bring these characters to life.

On the flipside, if you did the work months or even years before the game came out, you may not know where your character actually ended up. This was the case for voice actor and Reddit user TheFourthAct, who played a small role and wanted to see his work in Diablo 4.

So they did what anyone would in their situation, ask the Reddit community for help. TheFourthAct provided a few pointers to help players identify their character. The actor played one of the Barbarian spirits that attack the player, with some choice quotes like, "We will never fall to the Prime Evils," and "Bul-Kathos grant me strength."

"The idea of the role I was told when in session is that these are spirits of dead Barbarians mistaking the player for servants of the Prime Evils," TheFourthAct explained. "Supposedly the player has to kill the spirits to obtain the 'Blessing of the Prime Evils.'"

It took Diablo 4 players less than a day to find exactly where the dialogue appears. That part is a little too deep into Act Three of the game's story, so don't proceed if you're sensitive to spoilers.

Barbarian, stand together.

As you can see in Bue's video below, this all happens in the third act when the player goes to receive Mephisto's blessing. As part of the quest, you get to fight the spirits of Barbarians who think you're working for the Prime Evils.

Although the bosses are named, the character in question is sadly unnamed, and simply referred to as 'Barbarian' in the subtitles. Nevertheless, it's such a cool gesture for an up-and-coming actor.

