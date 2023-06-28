Diablo 4's latest patch fixed one of the most annoying visual bugs, and it wasn't even in the patch notes

This week's Diablo 4 patch is one that made a lot of players very happy. The update has been unanimously well-received for buffing all classes, upping endgame XP gains considerably, and fixing many bugs that have been in the game since launch.

As with most big games these days (and major patches), however, not all of the changes made it into the patch notes. The most dedicated fans often try to collect all non-documented patch notes, and that's exactly what Diablo 4's Reddit community has been doing since the patch's release.

Perhaps the most noticeable unlisted change is a tweak to the Necromancer's Corpse Explosion skill. Previously, it left behind a hazy pool that made it impossible to see drops on the ground, and would even make it harder to see enemies standing in it.

This was a problem for Necromancers, but it was a bigger headache for anyone playing with a Corpse Explosion Necro. Considering how powerful the skill is, you can pretty much guarantee it will always be following you when you tag along with a Necro.

That pool is now significantly less opaque, and while it could use one more tweak, you can at least now see drops and enemies caught in it. Everyone who plays with Necros thanks you, Blizzard!

Next on the list is a slight tweak to the Chest icon on the map, in towns where the Stash can be found. Quite simply, the icon now shows an open chest, rather than closed. This doesn't actually affect the behaviour of the Stash, but it's a neat update nonetheless.

In terms of new content, the patch sneakily added a new Helltide event, which is great, because buffing XP gain from Helltides was a major change in the patch. According to early calculations, the XP payouts are now 80% higher for Nightmare Dungeons.

All of these are great to see, of course, especially for players in the endgame. Catch up on the rest of the changes in 1.0.3 in our recap of the patch notes, and pay our Diablo 4 guide a visit because we have a feeling you may want to change your builds a bit after today's buffs.