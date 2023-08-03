If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Diablo 4 dominates US sales chart in June

Final Fantasy 16 and Street Fighter 6 didn't do too badly either.

News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Circana, formerly known as NPD, has released its June 2023 report for consumer spending, and it finds Diablo 4 dominating the US chart.

According to the firm, Diablo 4 was the best-selling game of June and the third best-selling game of 2023 year-to-date.

Blizzard's RPG wasn't the only debut to crack the top 20 for June, as four other new releases hit the chart. These include Final Fantasy 16 in second, Street Fighter 6 in third, F1 23 in 15th, and Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life hitting 17th place on the chart.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, May's number one title, fell to fourth place, followed by Hogwarts Legacy, Modern Warfare 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, MLB: The Show 23, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Marvel's Spider-Man rounding out the top 10, respectively.

Street Fighter 6 is currently the 10th best-selling game of 2023 year-to-date, with release sales double those of Street Fighter 5.

Software spending reached $4.1 billion, an increase of 7% compared to June 2022. Console and PC Digital Premium Download spending for the month increased by more than 50% year-over-year (yoy).

In hardware, spending increased 22% yoy to $454 million, making it the highest hardware spend for a June month since June 2008 when hardware hit $617 million.

PlayStation 5 was the best-selling hardware platform in both unit and dollar sales during June 2023, with double-digit percentage growth in spending offsetting declines in spending on Xbox Series X/S and Switch.

Consumer spending on PlayStation hardware reached its highest June total since 2008, while unit sales were the highest achieved since June 2010.

PlayStation 5 continues to lead 2023 across both unit and dollar sales.

For accessories, June spending increased 14% yoy to $214 million. The best-selling accessories per dollar sales were PlayStation 5 DualSense gamepads, led by the DualSense Edge. The PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge remains the best-selling accessory of 2023 in dollar sales.

As a whole, June 2023 US spending on videogame accessories, content, and hardware increased 9% yoy to $4.7 billion, making it the second highest June month, compared to June 2021's $4.8 billion.

