Diablo 4 just got a whole lot bloodier with the addition of the Blood Knights

The Blood Knights have arrived in Diablo 4, bringing their unique brand of bloody carnage to the battlefield.

These vampiric warriors are a force to be reckoned with and are melee hybrid characters who use a combination of physical and blood magic attacks. They're able to heal themselves with their own blood, and they can also use their blood to empower their attacks.

Season of the Malignant is coming to Diablo 4 on July 20.

One of the most unique things about Blood Knights is their ability to transform into a blood demon. This transformation grants them a significant boost to their stats, and it also allows them to use powerful new abilities, making them a formidable foe in both single and multiplayer combat.

The Blood Knights are the first new class to be added to Diablo 4 since the Crusader in 2014 and are sure to provide players with hours of fun.

To learn more about the Blood Knights, you will start off with Quest of Unrest, a new story-driven Elite Quest. Here, you will experience the torment they go through to harness their curse and keep from becoming mindless thralls.

This melee hybrid class who devours their enemies’ life, entraps them with summoned shadows and cuts down any opposition with knightly polearms. Here are some of the Blood Knight's abilities:

Blood Rush : Dash forward, dealing damage to enemies in your path.

: Dash forward, dealing damage to enemies in your path. Tendrils of Blood : Shoot blood tendrils into nearby enemies, dealing damage and pulling them towards you.

: Shoot blood tendrils into nearby enemies, dealing damage and pulling them towards you. Blood Feast : Consume a portion of your blood to heal yourself and empower your attacks.

: Consume a portion of your blood to heal yourself and empower your attacks. Blood Nova : Release a powerful wave of blood, dealing damage to enemies in front of you.

: Release a powerful wave of blood, dealing damage to enemies in front of you. Blood Transformation: Transform into a blood demon, granting you a significant boost to your stats and abilities.

Signature Skills include:

Shadow’s Edge : a primary attack that either performs a slash or throws a dagger.

: a primary attack that either performs a slash or throws a dagger. Swarm of Bats : summons a cloud of bats to deal damage and move on command.

: summons a cloud of bats to deal damage and move on command. Siphon Blood : steals health from enemies all around.

: steals health from enemies all around. Abomination : kills enemies and absorbs their blood to become more powerful, adding Blood Rush and Shattering Fist skills.

: kills enemies and absorbs their blood to become more powerful, adding Blood Rush and Shattering Fist skills. Skewer : impales a foe and stuns nearby enemies.

: impales a foe and stuns nearby enemies. Mephitic Cloud : shadowy mists cause enemies’ vision to be blurred.

: shadowy mists cause enemies’ vision to be blurred. New Combat Mechanics: Each set of weapons provides a stance, and players can get different stance effects by switching weapons during combat. Stance effects are attributed bonuses with a temporary buff and a 15-20 second cooldown when players switch stances.

There's more to the character than what's listed above, but you will have to find the rest out for yourself.

The Blood Knights are a powerful and versatile class, and they're sure to be a popular choice among Diablo 4 players. If you're looking for a class that can deal a lot of damage and heal on the fly, then the Blood Knight is a great choice for you.