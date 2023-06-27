Diablo 4's Barbarians want to earn power buffs from nipple rings

There comes a time in any community where certain players feel betrayed by the game. In the case of Diablo 4, that pain has been felt by Barbarian players the most. The class started out somewhat weak in the beta, but dominated the launch of the game.

A Barbarian player was the first to reach Hardcore level 100, for instance. It was so powerful, in fact, that Blizzard immedtiatly nerfed some of its most popular skills. Subsequent patches continued to adjust Barbarian power, nerfing its armour bonuses as well as the effectiveness of certain synergies.

Barbarian are still amongst the game's strongest classes, with the build variety to match. But you can certainly see why Barbarian mains feel the need to get back at the game somewhat in the hopes of regaining some of that lost power.

Their latest ploy... nipple rings! That's right, Barbarian mains are calling for the ability to equip nipple rings, which would mean they have four active rings, instead of the two that all classes in the game are limited to.

A very popular Reddit thread on Diablo's main Reddit community has over 1,600 upvotes, with most of the comments arguing in favour of the move. Players of other classes, likely jealous of the movement, also want two extra rings for the other classes - to balance the scales.

But why nipple rings? Well, Barbarians are typically depicted in media wearing nipple rings. While the Diablo 4 character creator does not allow for that, there are certainly many body parts where rings can be slotted.

It goes without saying that Blizzard is unlikely to change armour slots in Diablo 4 anytime, but the idea is certainly amusing. For more Diablo 4 community nonsense, we've got a whole page full of it (alongside some news).