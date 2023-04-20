If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
HELL-A HOLIDAY

Dead Island 2 release times for all regions

Here’s when you can expect to jump into the zombie-slaying fun in your region.

The player looks at Ricky in his home in Dead Island 2
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

It’s merely a matter of hours (for some) before players can finally jump into Dead Island 2. It’s not like we’ve been waiting for years already or anything. Alas, release time is upon us, and we won’t be waiting much longer before we can embark upon the streets of HELL-A.

Catch some Dead Island 2 gameplay right here.

Sun-soaked and gloriously gory, Dead Island 2 is a blast with friends, showing the co-op zombie-slaying genre how it’s done in 2023. In my review, I discussed the highs and lows of life in HELL-A, but ultimately, it’s the perfect game to get you geared up for summer.

Now, without further ado, here’s exactly what time Dead Island 2 releases in your region!

What time does Dead Island 2 release?

Dead Island 2 will release at midnight across all regions and platforms. Simple enough, right? No time conversions needed. Just how I like it.

As some of you may be aware, this means Xbox players can actually change their regions to New Zealand and access the game early. Dambuster are no stranger to this method of accessing games early, and have even joked about it on the Dead Island 2 Twitter.

And just in case you were confused about the date of release or the platforms Dead Island 2 is coming to, the game will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Epic Games Store) on Friday, April 21. It is not releasing on Steam.

If you want to make sure you’re fully prepared ahead of Dead Island 2’s release, don’t forget to check out the PC specifications for the game, and a spoiler-free trophy list, too.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch