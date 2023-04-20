Dead Island 2 release times for all regions

It’s merely a matter of hours (for some) before players can finally jump into Dead Island 2. It’s not like we’ve been waiting for years already or anything. Alas, release time is upon us, and we won’t be waiting much longer before we can embark upon the streets of HELL-A.

Catch some Dead Island 2 gameplay right here.

Sun-soaked and gloriously gory, Dead Island 2 is a blast with friends, showing the co-op zombie-slaying genre how it’s done in 2023. In my review, I discussed the highs and lows of life in HELL-A, but ultimately, it’s the perfect game to get you geared up for summer.

Now, without further ado, here’s exactly what time Dead Island 2 releases in your region!

What time does Dead Island 2 release?

Dead Island 2 will release at midnight across all regions and platforms. Simple enough, right? No time conversions needed. Just how I like it.

As some of you may be aware, this means Xbox players can actually change their regions to New Zealand and access the game early. Dambuster are no stranger to this method of accessing games early, and have even joked about it on the Dead Island 2 Twitter.

Um... anybody here or has everyone gone to New Zealand? 😶 https://t.co/v3CuZjJ2AP — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) April 20, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And just in case you were confused about the date of release or the platforms Dead Island 2 is coming to, the game will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Epic Games Store) on Friday, April 21. It is not releasing on Steam.

If you want to make sure you’re fully prepared ahead of Dead Island 2’s release, don’t forget to check out the PC specifications for the game, and a spoiler-free trophy list, too.