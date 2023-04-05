Dead Island 2’s spoiler-free trophy list has been revealed

Shared exclusively with the folk over at TrueTrophies, Deep Silver Dambuster has revealed a carefully curated, spoiler-free trophy list for the upcoming Dead Island 2.

Almost a decade since it was first revealed, Dead Island 2 will finally be in the hands of players on April 21. The sequel is set 10 years after the events of its predecessor, and will take place in sunny Los Angeles, following a zombie outbreak.

Catch the extended gameplay reveal for Dead Island 2 right here to see what you should prepare for!

The trophy list itself omits any story-related trophies, so as to not spoil any of the fun for keen fans. This means that the list primarily consists of miscellaneous trophies, side-quests, and other fun endeavours. That said, the list does also reveal that for those hoping to score platinum on PlayStation, co-op is necessary; ‘Slayer Squad’ is unlocked by completing any five quests in co-op.

Some of the other standout, playful achievements from the list include ‘Donk!’ which is rewarded after throwing a melee weapon and hitting a zombie with it from 35+ metres away. There’s also ‘Zombicidal Maniac’, which you’ll achieve after completing the first tier of every combat challenge, and ‘Hazardous Materials’ is awarded for successfully slaying 100 zombies using caustic, fire, or shock damage.

All in all, with story-related achievements omitted, this is one hefty trophy list for completionists. With an expected runtime of around 20 or so hours, those gunning for Platinum might find themselves sinking in some additional hours of playtime.

What do you reckon to the list of spoiler-free achievements? Any of them particularly catch your eye, or are you disappointed that Platinum isn’t attainable from just playing solo? Let us know!