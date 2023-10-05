Patch 2.01 for Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty out now, improves the overall gaming experience

Patch 2.01 for Cyberpunk 2077 and its expansion Phantom Liberty has rolled out on PC, PlayStation 5. and Xbox Series X/S, fixing the most common issues players have encountered.

The patch improves overall performance on all platforms, especially in Dogtown as well.

Return as cyber-enhanced mercenary V and embark on a high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue to save the NUSA President.

PC-specific items listed in the patch notes include a fix for an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing with keyboard and mouse. Players unable to earn achievements due to an issue preventing Phantom Liberty achievements from unlocking on PC will have them retroactively unlocked on GOG and Steam after loading a save from that playthrough. For the Epic Games Store, the issue is still under investigation.

The Cyberpunk 2077 team also fixed an issue where, after installing Update 2.0 but not the expansion on GOG, a pop-up saying "Phantom Liberty downloaded - please return to the main menu to access new content" could appear in the in-game menu. The patch also improved the image quality of DLSS Ray Reconstruction in the Ultra Performance setting.

For consoles, corrupted saves on PlayStation were addressed by increasing the save file size limit; however, this won't fix saves corrupted before the update. Another issue where launching the game without an internet connection would prompt the player to log into GOG My Rewards again has been fixed.

You can expect general gameplay fixes. The patch makes it possible to properly switch to Arm cyberware by cycling through weapons; an issue causing V to become invulnerable to all damage was fixed; and you won't have to worry about a wrecked NCPD cruiser without wheels patrolling the streets of Night City anymore.

With 2.01, obsolete mods in Inventory and Stash not properly exchanging for a new weapon mod was fixed, and the patch fixes the problem that saw weapons obtained pre-Update 2.0 could have a Tier that's too high when compared to the player's level.

For consoles, the patch removed various obsolete Crafting Specs, and disassembling a Budget Arms Slaught-O-Matic will now give one crafting component.

There are more changes than the PC and console-specific fixes listed above, as various Phantom Liberty-specific changes were made, along with fixes to some Gigs, quests, and the open world. Phantom Liberty support was also added to REDmod.

You can look over the list of highlights here, but CD Projekt RED said there are more improvements and fixes included in the patch, but you will have to check them out for yourself in the game.

CDPR announced today that Cyberpunk 2077 sold over 25 million copies since release and that the Phantom Liberty expansion, released on September 26, moved 3 million copies by its first week of launch.