If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NO LONGER INXILE

Clockwork Revolution is definitely not BioShock, and it’s coming ‘in due time’

Clockwork Revolution is inXile's new RPG shooter

Sherif Saed avatar
News by Sherif Saed Contributor
Published on

We finally have our first look at inXile's previously unannounced RPG. It's called Clockwork Revolution, and it's coming to PC and Xbox "in due time." That release target is quite cheeky, because this is a time-bending game.

The trailer has a decent chunk of gameplay, but it mainly sets up what sounds like a very interesting premise.

Watch on YouTube
Clockwork Revolution is new, and exciting!

Clockwork Revolution takes place in Avalon, a sort-of steampunk city where your character discovers a time-travelling device, you go back to the past to realise that the city was built by manipulating historical events.

It looks like the gameplay will happen in both realities, and inXile says your actions in the past will have unknown effects on the future, which includes how the people of Avalon react.

Clockwork Revolution does not have a release date or target, so it's a fair ways away.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Sherif Saed avatar

Sherif Saed

Contributor

Sherif is VG247’s go-to shooter and Souls-likes person. Whether it’s news, reviews, or op-eds – Sherif is always eager to tell you about video games. Sherif is based in Egypt, a fact he’s working diligently to change, if only to have more opportunities to hike.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch