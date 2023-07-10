What do you get when you cross Vampire the Masquerade and Arcanum? A new Xbox exclusive

Revealed a few weeks back during the Xbox Games Showcase, Clockwork Revolution is a steampunk-RPG from developer, inXile. From the very first glimpse, we were interested to know more about this BioShock-esque title, and what this city — described in the reveal trailer as a ‘miracle of progress’ — entails.

Project director, Chad Moore, has since taken to Twitter to share his own take on Clockwork Revolution. He declares it as the “love child of Arcanum, and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodline,” with the game having, “deep world-building, compelling narrative, crunchy RPG systems, engaging gameplay, and massive reactivity.” Words that will make most RPG-fans salivate.

Clockwork Revolution will take place in Avalon, a vast steampunk-esque city in which the player discovers time-travel. As a result, the player returns to the past and realises that the city of Avalon was actually built using the manipulation of historic events. We all know that’s dangerous!

With deep world building, compelling narrative, crunchy RPG systems, engaging gameplay, and massive reactivity, I’ve always described @ClockworkGame as the love child of #arcanum and @VBloodlines. pic.twitter.com/qp51n2a24L — Chad Moore (@Pappylicious) July 8, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The trailer shown off at Xbox Game Showcase gave us a brief glimpse at Clockwork Revolution’s gameplay and the city of Avalon, with the player partaking in events in both past and present. The actions you partake in during the past will ultimately influence your present, and it looks as though relationships with the people of Avalon will be impacted as a result too.

First pointed out by the folk over at PCGamer, project director of Clockwork Revolution — Chad Moore — was previously a developer at Troika Games, a studio founded by the creators of Fallout 1. Two of the standout titles from Troika Games include Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodline and Arcanum, the two RPGs that Moore claims Clockwork Revolution is a love-child of.

This means that Moore is definitely no stranger when it comes to helping create strong RPGs, and considering he worked on both games, Moore’s words carry more weight than the usual marketing gimmicks that see games compared to the biggest hitters of that genre.

On top of that, co-founder of Troika Games and Fallout 1 developer, Jason Anderson, is also working on Clockwork Revolution. Anderson also helped work on Arcanum and Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodline, as well as Wasteland 2, Project V13, and Evolve.

And what exactly has the rest of the team at inXile been up to? Well, the developer is behind the squad-based RPG, Wasteland, The Bard’s Tale Trilogy, and Tormet: Tides of Numerra. So, these guys are certainly no stranger to RPGs.

Ultimately, all signs point to Clockwork Revolution, at the very minimum, being a solid RPG given the breadth of RPG experience behind it, and the great RPGs that it has taken inspiration from.

Clockwork Revolution is expected to release on Xbox Series X and PC during 2024. What do you think of Clockwork Revolution so far?

