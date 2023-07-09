Blizzard knows you want more storage in Diablo 4, and it's working to add more

Don't worry, Blizzard knows you want more storage space in Diablo 4, and it's working on adding more into the game.

In a game like Diablo 4, storage management is an important thing to balance. For a lot of players, though, it's been difficult as it's seemingly not quite big enough. But during a recent developer livestream, game director Joe Piepiora made sure to note that the team "definitely hears everybody," about the storage issue (thanks, PCGamesN). To be clear, though, while bigger storage is on the way, Piepiora did say the team is "still figuring out how we're going to get that accomplished." As a reminder, game development isn't as simple as having an add more storage button.

July's Diablo 4 developer update.

"I'll say real quickly, we definitely hear everybody about this," Piepiora said in the livestream. "We are talking a lot about what we need to do with this. We've got good plans of things we can do to improve the situation.

"I know it's frustrating to hear me say, but the reality is that we're moving really, really quickly on this, and we're trying to provide more space in the future, we're figuring out how we're going to get that accomplished."

It was also made clear that the priority is always "getting it right over 'doing it right now," with lead producer Tim Ismay adding, "Whenever Joe would like to make a change based on feedback he's seen, the first version is always, 'Can we do this immediately?' Never, 'Hey let’s get this in eventually, when it makes sense.'"

Earlier this week, Blizzard also confirmed that the game's first season, called Season of the Malignant, will be arriving July 20 across all platforms. The new season, and subsequently all seasons, will add in new narrative content, including quests, with this first season following on from where the main campaign leaves off.