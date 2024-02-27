What's the best game that shipped on multiple discs? The Best Games Ever Podcast

The Best Games Ever podcast is a game show where three regular panellists have to find the best game in a weirdly specific category such as "Best game with a named horse", or "Best game with a terrible British accent". They have to pitch their pick to our host, Jim, who then decides the winner. But there's a lot of office politics, backstabbing, and meta-gaming going on which makes this mild-mannered panel game fraught with real danger.

Physical game releases have been in danger of disappearing for a long time, what with Steam all but killing the PC optical drive, a cheaper discless PS5, and the rumoured incoming Xbox Series refresh which will do away with bluray even on the premium model. They're not likely to die off entirely: there will always be holdouts in the die-hard enthusiast sector, there are still people releasing Mega Drive carts now in 2024.

But there will come a time when, for all intents and purposes, the era of major game releases on disc will come to an end. It makes sense for publishers. It makes sense for the environment. It makes sense for people trying to live in a small flat (hello). But it will be a shame when it finally succumbs to the inevitable, because there's nothing quite like the tactile appeal of holding a new game box. Reading the manual on the bus home. Slipping it in amongst its new shelf siblings in the correct alphabetical order, its colourful spine adding to the cacophony of Cool Logos that adorn your living space. Digital libraries try to simulate this, but they just don't scratch that particular itch.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the physical game that will be lost is the thrill of a multi-disc release. The promise of a grand old time, an endless adventure too big to be contained on but one measly piece of landfill fodder. Two discs? Cor, what a treat. THREE discs? Man, this has gotta be good! EIGHT DISCS? What could POSSIBLY... oh, about an hour of crappy FMV. Still, you can't put a price on that initial excitement.

What, then, is the best multi-disc game of all time? And does it have Final Fantasy in the title? To find out, watch or listen to our esteemed panel argue about it for approximately forty of your earth minutes via the handy methods included below. You have no excuse! None!

Watch the video version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

What's the best game that shipped on multiple discs? | Best Games Ever Podcast This is the video. You should watch it, you get to see our faces as Connor recounts his shirtless bin diving story.

Listen to the audio version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings This is the audio. You should listen to it, that way you don't have to see our faces as Connor recounts his shirtless bin diving story.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stay tuned for a new episode of The Best Games Ever Show every Friday. Subscribe right here on VG247, or wherever you get your podcasts:

You can also follow us on Spotify.

It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".