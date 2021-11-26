Battlefield 2042 players have discovered a solid weapon XP farming spot

One of the great new features in Battlefield 2042 is that it allows you to play All-Out Warfare modes entirely solo, or with some friends, against the AI. All of the game's maps are available, and you can even pick from three AI difficulties.

DICE recently capped the character progression you can earn per day playing solo/co-op, but the developer did not touch the weapon XP side of that - the real reason why you'd want to jump into a bot game anyway.

Unlocking gun attachments in Battlefield 2042 is, frankly, a steep grind. It doesn't help that so many of them are simple cosmetic variations that don't make any new changes to how the weapon performs.

The best way to maximise efficiency in this process is to jump into a solo Breakthrough game with beginner AI (granting the same XP as the other difficulties). You can do this on any map, but the community has agreed that Kaleidoscope is the best.

For a simple reason: there's kind of a glitch spot where you can shoot incoming AI but they can't shoot you. If you play your cards right, you're looking at 300-400 kills per round, enough to unlock all attachments for a single weapon - not to mention all skins (except mastery).

To get there, take the elevators on the left side of the C1 building. Once you reach the top, take a left and you'll see a white pipe at the edge of the building. Run towards it, go prone and shoot the AI who come your way. They won't be able to shoot back.

You can also take a helicopter to the top and jump out, because it can sometimes be difficult to get out of elevator when the AI is blocking it. Just remember to play as Angel so you can keep resupplying your ammo.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In case you missed it, Battlefield 2042 received a small, but important update on Thursday that nerfed Hovercrafts, adjusted weapon bloom/spread, and fixed some of the revive bugs. We're expecting another update next week or thereabouts, which is set to be the game's biggest so far.

Thanks, ResetEra Tovarisc.