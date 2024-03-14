If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to take the Sentient Amulet in BG3

When you find a mysterious Sentient Amulet deep underground in Baldur's Gate 3, you can bring it along for an interesting reward!

Tav talking to the glowing Sentient Amulet in Baldur's Gate 3.
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

Outside of its sprawling main story, Baldur's Gate 3 is home to a huge variety of side quests and smaller interactions. One of the most mysterious sees you bringing a Sentient Amulet with the spirit of a Monk inside back to see its lost family.

A map screen showing the location of the Sentient Amulet inside Grymforge in Baldur's Gate 3.
The Sentient Amulet is extremely easy to miss inside Grymforge | Image credit: Larian/VG247

Next to the Adamantine Forge in Grymforge, guarded by an elemental in the middle of a pool of magma, you find the Sentient Amulet of a cursed, laughing monk. Pass the checks and saving throws, and ignore the protestations of your allies, to add the amulet to your inventory.

You won’t arrive at where you need to use it for a long time, but it’s a worthwhile quest to undertake all the same.

Where to take the Sentient Amulet in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you reach the outskirts of the city of Baldur’s Gate at the start of Act 3, on the West side of Rivington is the Open Hand Temple. This is where you need to take the Sentient Amulet.

Make your way inside the Open Hand Temple and speak to Sister Yannis. Ask after the Monk’s descendants and she will point you in the right direction.

Next, in the Temple’s kitchen you find a hatch. Go down it.

Tav and his party interacting with the Sentient Amulet Monk's sarcophagus in Baldur's Gate 3.
In the dank crypt, make your way through the dripping corridors until you find a room filled with stone sarcophagi. This is where the amulet’s granddaughter is buried, in the top-left sarcophagus.

Interact with the plaque and the monk’s manifestation will appear automatically and engage you in conversation.

Use the arcana check to ponder what accepting the madness will do, but, basically, you can learn Tasha's Hideous Laughter, but at the cost of a Wisdom debuff.

It’s best to accept, because you get a series of Wisdom rolls to both retain your Wisdom stat and still get the skill. They’re tough, but you can brute force through. Alternatively, you can take a chance on Constitution rolls if that’s a better stat for you.

With the curse lifted and a new skill in your locker, the Monk bids you farewell, finally at peace.

