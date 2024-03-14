BG3 Where to find Omeluum in Act 3

Across the deep and varied sidestories of Baldur's Gate 3, numerous characters reappear in new places with new quests to complete. But when you reach the Lower City, one character you might not have been expecting to meet back up with is Omeluum, the enlightened Mind-flayer who sent you to the Arcane Tower in the Underdark.

In the Lodge of the Society of Brilliance, which is just south of the Baldur’s Gate warp point, you meet another old friend from the Underdark, the hobgoblin Blurg. Speak to him and ask after the mind-flayer, Omeluum. They apparently went into the field to find more tadpole-infected people, but have since lost touch with the other society members.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Offer to track Omeluum down and Blurg tells you that they’re most likely somewhere within the city walls, absorbed in their work.

Although it doesn’t seem that way initially, this quest is interlinked with a number of different ones throughout the Lower City. This means it’s very likely that you will stumble across Omeluum naturally while you complete those. However, if you want to search for him specifically, here’s what you need to do.

Where to find Omeluum

To find Omeluum, you need to take the submersible in the bunker underneath Flymm Cargo to the Iron Throne. Flymm Cargo is found on the eastern side of the Grey Harbour, and you have to pick the lock on the door to get inside.

This intersects with many different quests, including disabling the Steel Watch, avenging the drowned priestess and even Wyll’s companion quest.

Once you’re in the cargo warehouse, interact with the hatch in the northwest corner of the room - underneath the boxes - and walk through the basement areas until you reach the workshop.

Speak to the dwarf here and after some convincing you can get him to ferry you across to the Iron Throne. Breaking into this area will put you in Gortash’s bad books, whatever alliance you’ve bartered, so only make the decision to go if you’re ready to make a powerful enemy.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

We have a full page on how to complete the Iron Throne, but Omeluum can be found in the top right-hand corner, trapped in a side room. Send a mobile character to rescue them, and they can help you rescue the rest of the prisoners with their long movement abilities and powerful attacks.

Since they’re a Mind-flayer, they can also teleport themself and one other ally immediately to safety - so you can also leave them until last if you wish.

Either way, once they’re safe, Omeluum will express their gratitude for the rescue and ask you to meet them at their lodge in the city centre.

Make your way there and speak to Omeluum at the Lodge of the Society of Brilliance. Once again they thank you for saving them and reveal that they tried to get to the bottom of whether their fellow Illithids were behind the Cult of the Absolute, but were captured when they discovered their worries were founded.

By way of a reward, they give you a sack full of items from the Society’s vault. They’re pretty junky, but it’s better than nothing. At least Omeluum was helpful during the throne encounter!