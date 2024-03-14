BG3 How to avenge the drowned Priestess

In Baldur's Gate 3, you might be the world’s greatest hope to stop the Cult of the Absolute, but that doesn’t stop you from turning sleuth on multiple occasions throughout your adventure.

In the Water Queen’s House in the southwest corner of the city, you get a quest from Flood Tide Allandra Grey to avenge the drowned priestess who lost her life in the bay next to the Lower City.

As the water priestess took her daily swim, she was apparently attacked in the Grey Harbour by a poisonous beast.

While this might seem like a straightforward mystery at first, it will quickly unravel into a far-reaching quest which ties into many others across the city of Baldur’s Gate. Be prepared, and don’t worry if you have to stop and come back to it later while you tie up loose ends elsewhere!

How to avenge the drowned priestess

Investigate the Water Queen’s House if you wish, but to start avenging the drowned priestess, talk to Gowlan in the docks and ask after the dead Waveservant.

Pry into whether they saw anything unusual and your journal updates with a new marker for Flymm Cargo across the other side of the harbour.

When you arrive at the cargo warehouse, you find it locked up tight. You can either pick the tougher ground level door, or go around the other side and jump onto the roof. From there you can jump down to a set of metal stairs which lead to another, but less strongly locked, door.

Either way, pick the lock on any of the doors to the warehouse and defeat the Worgs inside.

In the northwest corner, under some boxes you can reach a basement area.

Run through the doors marked detention area, then machine parts storage through to the underwater dock.

Here you find a dwarf called Redhammer the Deviser, and with some deception, you find out that he clipped the priestess with the submersible he’s servicing while he was ferrying it between here and somewhere called the “Iron Throne”.

Press him on the Iron Throne and he reveals that it’s an underwater prison where Gortash is holding some Gondian Gnomes as collateral to keep the workers in the Steel Watch foundry working. You can then pressure him into providing passage over to the Iron Throne if you wish.

However, going to the Iron Throne will sour any truce you’ve negotiated with Gortash up to this point. As you approach he will threaten to destroy the Iron Throne and threaten the people inside unless you turn around and leave.

If you’re ready to break ties with Gortash and save the prisoners in the Iron Throne, we have a full page on how to complete that encounter. Otherwise, it’s best to go about the rest of your business in the city, then come back once you’re ready to take the fight to the self-proclaimed Archduke.

When you’re done - we have a full page on how to save everyone in the Iron Throne - make your way back to the hidden workshop, climb the ladder and you find that the Flood Tide priestess Allandra Grey has found out that Redhammer was responsible for the death of her friend and fellow priestess.

You can either stick up for the dwarf, or let the priestess exact her revenge. If you let her have him, Karlach disapproves but you get the Wavemother’s Robe which heals you in water and gives resistance to fire and cold.

If you refuse, you’re immediately attacked by the priestesses. Defeating them gets you the Wavemother’s Sickle - which is a good sickle with bonus cold damage - but is probably the “bad” ending since Redhammer was, you know, complicit in the capture and wrongful imprisonment of many people. He also gives you a pittance of gold as a reward.