Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 4 rolled back after causing crashes

Larian Studios has rolled back Hotfix 4 for Baldur's Gate 3 due to crashes caused by the build version.

Released late afternoon yesterday (depending on your timezone), Hotfix 4 was set to fix several crashes, bugs, flow issues, and companions "who keep trying to sleep in," but it instead caused some issues.

Gather your party and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival.

"Due to a build error causing new crashes, we’ve rolled back Hotfix 4 for the time being," said Larian. "We'll re-release it as soon as we’ve fixed the cause."

According to the studio, if you’ve saved since updating, you won’t be able to load those saves until Hotfix 4 is re-published. You can keep playing on your Hotfix 3 saves, you just won't be able to load saves from yesterday's hotfix until it’s pushed live again.

Once Hotfix 4 is back in the wild, you will find it fixes getting stuck mid-Long-Rest due to companions not waking up; a script issue preventing some players from loading savegames is fixed; a few passes on multiplayer were applied; Isobel's HP was slightly increased; Cruel Sting now has infinite additional Psychic damage to attacks; and player resources are now correctly restored at the end of Act 2.

There's more to the hotfix than what's mentioned above, but the list contains spoilers, and we don't want to be that person.

Hotfix 4 is the latest to be released for Baldur's Gate 3, and possibly the last hotfix on the docket ahead of Patch 1, which is said to contain over 1,000 fixes and tweaks. Patch 2 will incorporate some player requests.

The game is still doing well on Steam, hitting 875,343 players at its peak four days ago. As of press time, there are currently 516,014 folks playing it on PC.

That number is likely to go up once the game arrives on PS5 on September 6, and eventually, Xbox Series X/S.