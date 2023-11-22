Apple Arcade’s Sonic game looks better and better with every new reveal

Sonic Dream Team — an exclusive Apple Arcade title — is arriving on December 5 this year, and teasers for the game are coming in thick and fast.

The latest of these to grace Sonic fans is a brand-new opening animation for the game that you can watch on YouTube, which certainly shows off the fun, vibrant energy that this 3D action-platformer is hoping to encapsulate.

This particular opening gives us a look at Sonic the Hedgehog and friends taking on the notorious Dr. Eggman in an epic battle. We see our entire roster of heroes, which includes Cream the Rabbit and Rouge the Bat as well as the usual suspects, as they race against one another to combat Dr. Eggman and his many technological abominations.

The lively animation is directed by Tyson Hesse, the animation director for Sonic Mania and a contributor to Sonic the Hedgehog comic series, composed by Tee Lopes, who did Sonic Superstars, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, and Streets of Rage 4, and animated by Powerhouse Animation.

With this roster of credits attached to it, you know that this opening animation is well worth watching for any Sonic fan. At just a minute and a half long, the teaser literally runs players through literally the cast of characters you’ll be spending time with and their plight against the evil Dr. Eggman, who's a quest for world domination once more.

Image credit: SEGA

During Dr. Eggman's quest, he encounters an ancient device known as the Reverie, which can make dreams a reality. Sonic and co. — including new character, Ariem — must do what they can in this world of dreams and nightmares to put a stop to Eggman’s evil desires becoming reality.

If you think the trailer looks wholly impressive and are geared up for Sonic Dream Team to release, you’ve not too much longer to wait.

Sonic Dream Team will arrive on Apple Arcade on December 5, 2023, for all iOS devices. You can keep up to date with the game over on the Sonic Dream Team website, too!