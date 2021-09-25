A trailer showing off the visual differences between the original Alan Wake and Alan Wake Remastered has been released.

The video shows a major difference between the Xbox 360 version and the upcoming Xbox Series X release. Of course, there are obvious differences between the two, considering another console generation launched between the two versions being compared.

With the remastered release, you can expect enhanced cutscenes with improved facial animation and lip sync, improved textures and additional geometry, enhanced character models with updated hair and skin shaders, and improved lighting.

The game will also display in 4K at 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X, while the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X will offer 60 fps Performance mode and 30 fps Quality mode, which will be included in a Day One patch.

There will be some rendering and post-processing differences between the versions of the game depending on platform, and you can have a look at those differences below:

PlayStation 4 – 1080p / 1080p / 30fps

PlayStation 4 Pro (Performance Mode) – 1080p / 1080p / 60fps

PlayStation 4 Pro (Quality Mode) – 1296p / 2160p (4K) / 30fps / 4 x MSAA

Xbox One – 900p / 900p / 30fps

Xbox One X (Performance Mode) – 1080p / 1080p / 60fps

Xbox One X (Quality Mode) – 1440p / 2160p (4K) / 30fps / 4 x MSAA

PlayStation 5 – 1440p / 2160p (4K) / 60fps / 4X MSAA

Xbox Series X – 1440p / 2160p (4K) / 60fps / 4 X MSAA

Xbox Series S – 1080p / 1080p / 60fps

PC – 4K / unlimited

For the first time, the game will be made available on PlayStation systems, and with the PS5 version, you can expect console-specific features such as Activity Cards that track mission progression, and trigger feedback and vibration implementation via the DualSense controller’s vibration and haptics.

For example, the left trigger aims Alan’s flashlight and the harder you press, the more intensity the flashlight will have. The right trigger is used to shoot weapons, and there will be a clear difference in tactile feedback and resistance when using a pistol versus a rifle.

If you pick up the game for current-gen consoles, all of your saves will carry over to PS5 and Xbox One X/S should you happen to luck out and get one down the line somewhere. This applies whether you purchase the game on disc or digitally. So, if you buy the disc, you will be able to upgrade to the digital version on new consoles for no extra charge. Basically, buying the game on a single platform will give you access to all versions of Alan Wake Remastered on that platform.

The original Alan Wake was released in 2010 as an Xbox 360 exclusive before being ported to PC in 2012. It will feature the base game and the two expansions, The Signal and The Writer, and will be published by Epic Games. It is set for release on October 5.