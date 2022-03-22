A new sci-fi multi-platform game is in the works at Casey Hudson's new studio

Humanoid Studios, the company founded by ex-BioWare GM and director Casey Hudson, is working on a multi-platform AAA game focusing on character-driven narrative in an all-new science-fiction universe.

Other than the announcement of the game's development, nothing is currently known about the project. The studio is, however, hiring and there are numerous openings for roles in writing, programming, design, and in the art department.

Some concept art of what we assume is the project was posted on the studio's official website.

Hudson left BioWare in December 2020 to form the studio based out of Canada with offices in British Columbia and Alberta.

During his time at BioWare, Hudson worked as a technical artist on several games, and was the project director of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy.

Hudson left BioWare in 2014 to pursue other projects, and a year later joined Microsoft Studios as creative director. In 2017, Hudson left Microsoft and returned to BioWare to take over as general manager from departing BioWare veteran Aaryn Flynn .