3DS and Wii U online services going offline in early 2024

Nintendo has announced that it will be shutting down online services for 3DS and Wii U in early April 2024. This includes data distribution, internet rankings, online play, and other functionality that uses online communication.

It only makes sense considering the declining user base of 3DS and Wii U, plus, Nintendo needs to shift all of its focus to Switch online services.

It will still be possible to use online services such as Pokemon Bank, but that may also end at some point in the future.

This announcement comes after Nintendo closed the 3DS and Wii U eShops in March 2023. However, you will still be able to download update data and redownload purchased software and DLC from the eShop in the “foreseeable future.”

What does this mean for users?

It means that as of early April 2024, you will no longer be able to play online multiplayer games on 3DS and Wii U, and you should make sure to download any updates or DLC that you want before April 2024.

The discontinuation of online services for 3DS and Wii U proves the systems have reached the end of their lifecycles. However, there are still many great games available for both platforms, and you will still be able to enjoy them offline.

Launched in 2011 as the successor to Nintendo DS, the 3DS sold 75.94 million units as of June 2023, while Wii U sold 13.56 million units.