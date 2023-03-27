Nintendo is showing off 10 minutes of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay tomorrow

Nintendo is hosting a small Direct completely focused on showing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay tomorrow.

Kicking off tomorrow, March 28 at 3pm BST/ 4pm CEST/ 10am ET/, Nintendo will show off about 10 minutes of Tears of the Kingdom gameplay on the company's YouTube channel. It will be hosted by, unsurprisingly, series producer Eiji Aonuma. This marks the first time that Nintendo will actually show off the game in action, rather than through what appears to have been camera angles the final game won't actually use. As is par for the course with Nintendo, the announcement didn't share much more than that, so you'll have to tune in to actually get a look at what's what for yourself.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 28/03 at 15:00 (UK time) on our YouTube channel.



► https://t.co/1c0uXoRbkg pic.twitter.com/iVoN9oD4d4 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 27, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Back in February's Nintendo Direct, we got another look at the game that offered a bit more of a comprehensive taste of what kind of gameplay features we can expect from the upcoming sequel. It showed new things like what appears to be customisable vehicles, rail grinding a la Sonic the Hedgehog, and a new kind of auto-targeting arrow. Maybe we'll see a bit more of that in action tomorrow!

The thing that fans really want to know is if Zelda will be a playable character or not, though I doubt Nintendo would spoil such a thing in a gameplay demo.

One of the other big changes is the game's price tag: most Switch games run at around £50 when at recommended retail price, but Tears of the Kingdom is bumping that up to £60, though of course Nintendo has said it believes the increase will be worth it.

Aonuma also recently quite cryptically shared that in the sequel, "the player's free imagination will be filled with new gameplay that will bring about changes to the game world," whatever that might mean. Perhaps he'll fill us in on that a bit more tomorrow.