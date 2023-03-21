If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
KINGDOM COME

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom producer says fans can expect gameplay that brings “changes to the game world”

How mysterious.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Iconic Zelda staple and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom producer, Eiji Aonuma, teased fans about the upcoming game and how it could change the game world. All in all, this is one hell of a strong statement, and one that’s bound to get Zelda fans geared up for something great.

Catch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom official second trailer here.

First reported by NintendoLife, Eiji Aonuma actually celebrated his 60th birthday last week. As part of the celebrations, he whisked himself off to the Famitsu Game Awards. There, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom won the award for ‘2023’s Most Anticipated’ game. No surprises there!

Eiji Aonuma took to the stage to accept the award, seizing the opportunity to make 2023’s Most Anticipated game even more sought after. Twitter user Genki_JPN roughly translated the speech in a series of tweets that are now unavailable, but fortunately, NintendoLife managed to catch what was said.

“In the sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, furthermore, the player's free imagination will be filled with new gameplay that will bring about changes to the game world,” shares Aonuma. Aonuma later stated that he hoped everyone would be “pleasantly surprised” while exploring Hyrule.

And, well, the trailers so far for Tears of the Kingdom have certainly got fans imaginations running wild. Ultimately, Aonuma has only added fuel to the ever-burning fire that is hype for this sequel, and I can’t wait.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases on May 12, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

