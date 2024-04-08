You'll be able to check out the first episode of Fallout for free - as long as you don't mind someone talking over it on Twitch

Thinking about checking out Prime Video's Fallout show, but don't have a subscription? You'll be able to watch the first episode for free, but only on Twitch.

Later this week, on April 12, the Fallout show is finally making its way to Prime Video, with all eight episodes dropping on the streaming service at once. If you're desperate to watch it, though, you'll be able to do so on April 11. As announced by Twitch on Twitter, a selection of streamers will be hosting the first episode so you can watch it before the full series arrives. It's a little unclear how exactly that will work, as Twitch only announced last month that its Prime Video watch parties feature would be shut down on April 2, which has come and gone. It's possible that the selected streamers have been provided an early copy, of course, but several users on Twitter did question the decision considering the removal of the feature.

It's also seemingly been a frustrating point for some smaller streamers, who would have liked to host a watch party with their community, but that ability is being limited to the selection of streamers listed by twitch. On top of that, other users also questioned the fact that hardly any of the streamers hosting the first episode are Fallout streamers/ creators, a point that has irked some. If none of this bothers you, though, here's the full list of streamers that will be hosting a watch party for the first episode:

/Shroud

/BrookAB

/TheOnlyRyann

/DEERE

/CohhCarnage

/KingGothalion

/TheBronzeGirl

/DansGaming

/SweeetTails

/Elspeth

/Techniq

/Swiftor

/GassyMexican

/Tooniversal

/bloodyfaster

Join this awesome list of streamers to watch the first episode of #Fallout. LIVE on their Twitch channels April 11. pic.twitter.com/t3nbxwihY2 — Twitch (@Twitch) April 5, 2024

If you were wondering whether the Fallout show would be sidestepping any of its anti-corporation messaging, showrunner Graham Wagner has confirmed that it will still have plenty of that despite being an Amazon show. And those of you wanting to bring a bit of the show into the games might be interested in a mod that gives you some gear seen in the show.