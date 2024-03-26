You can be just like Luke Skywalker by guzzling down this official Star Wars blue milk

Desperate to recreate that one seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi where Luke Skywalker absolutely chugs some blue milk? You'll soon be able to!

The original Star Wars trilogy has a lot of great moments with Luke. There's pretty much any moment he spends with Yoda, his fashionable outing at the beginning of episode three, and of course the classic scene where he finds out about Darth Vader being his papa. None of them, however, come close to that one moment where Luke takes a big ole wet sip of blue milk that he just received straight from the teat of whatever alien thing that was in The Last Jedi. That scene truly changed me, I was a different person leaving the cinema. And now, we can all be just like Luke, as the official Star Wars website has announced that some official blue milk is on the way.

The milk in question is being made by TruMoo, which is making me question just how real the milk is - the name does feel like a fictitious company in a Disney Channel movie where aliens are capturing people and turning them into milk, or something. It's not regular milk, either, it's vanilla flavoured, so you won't just be tasting the wonderful flavour of blue food colouring. Apparently the milk will be available on April 17, so you've still got a couple of weeks to wait until you can actually try it, but I'm sure it will be a good way to commemorate the annual May the 4th celebrations.

Last week, Disney finally released a first look at The Acolyte, its upcoming Disney+ series set during the High Republic era. "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg)," a description for the show explains. "As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…." You'll be able to check that out with its two episode premiere on June 4.