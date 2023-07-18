Xbox Game Pass is getting even better in late July with a new batch of games

Game Pass expands in late July with a variety of new games, including Venba, The Wandering Village, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem, and more.

Venba, developed by Visual Stories and published by Iceberg Interactive, is a narrative-driven game with a strong focus on storytelling. Set in 18th century India, in it, you take on the role of a young woman named Venba, who must learn the ways of her culture and family while also facing the challenges of a changing world.

Follow a small figure through Scandinavian-inspired landscapes in Toem.

The Wandering Village, which again, we highly recommend, is a unique city-builder game with a charming art style where you must help a group of villagers build a new home on the back of a giant creature. You will need to manage resources, build structures, and defend the village from threats. It was developed by Stray Bombay and is published by Devolver Digital.

Croteam's Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is a standalone expansion to Serious Sam 4. Players take on the role of Serious Sam once again as he battles hordes of enemies across the frozen wastes of Siberia in this fast-paced action game.

Plus, available today is Techtonica, Toem, and Ron Gilbert's The Cave.

Techtonica is a first-person factory automation game set beneath the surface of an alien planet. Here, you will explore and construct massive factories and work alone or in co-op to build factories, gather resources, research new technologies, mold the destructible terrain, establish a base of operations, and uncover long-forgotten secrets. You start small but eventually get massive with gameplay systems that continually evolve with new challenges and solutions.

Toem sets you off on an expedition where you'll use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical Toem. In this hand-drawn adventure game, you can chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and traveling through a relaxing landscape. Released on Steam in September 2021, it has received overwhelmingly positive feedback on the service.

Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion creator Ron Gilbert and Double Fine have released The Cave on Game Pass. Here you will assemble a team of three from seven unlikely adventurers, each with unique personalities, and then descend into the mysterious depths to explore locations including a subterranean amusement park and a medieval castle.

Those are just a few games coming to Xbox Game Pass in late July. There are also some other great titles, including Celeste, Figment 2: Creed Valley, and Maquette.

If you're looking for a new game to play, be sure to check out the new games coming to Game Pass in late July. There's something for everyone, so you're bound find something you'll enjoy.

In the meantime, you will also want to play the following games before they leave Game Pass on July 31: Dreamscaper, Expeditions: Rome, Marvel’s Avengers, The Ascent, and Two Point Campus.