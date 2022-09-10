What are you playing this weekend?

On Friday evening, when the day is done, it's time to reflect on your week and decide what to do with your next two days off.

Whatever you decide to do, be sure to take some time and be like us by playing some games. Because, like, you know, we're cool and stuff.

This weekend, we're going a little cyberpunk, getting scared by T-800s, and traveling to a galaxy far, far away.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Cyberpunk 2077

I'm a big fan of cyberpunk (little c) as a genre, so it stands to reason that I like Cyberpunk 2077 (big c) as well. So when new gig quests drop with new weapons and the better-late-than-never addition of a clothing transmog to finally flex some decent futuristic fits without compromising armor rating, I'm gonna rinse it for all it's worth.

When the cross progression, cross-save feature was added I don't know, but jumping back into my complete OG PC save on Series S has been a lot of fun, and I'm gonna get back up to that 100% completion again over the weekend.

Jim Trinca, Video Editor - Terminator: Resistance

I can't wait to get stuck back into Terminator: Resistance, which I slept on at launch because all the reviews said it was bobbins. But, because of a beautiful PS5 re-release with fancy haptics, and it constantly being in the sales, I picked it up on a whim and fell instantly in love.

This is everything I want from a Terminator game, and everything I want from a T2 follow-up as well. Solid shooting backed up by an impressive set of extra activities. An ensemble cast, semi-open areas to explore, an involved gameplay loop of scavenging and crafting that never gets annoying: it's Fallout-lite, but set in the devastating future war of the Terminator saga, which we only caught precious few glimpses of back in the original James Cameron films, but is now reproduced gloriously as a post-apocalyptic road trip.

What it does so brilliantly, particularly in the early hours, is it makes the T-800 scary again. The thumping, scraping action score is tense as ever, and the terminators are absolutely terrifying. You have no option but to hide from them initially, and everything about them takes you right back to that first film: perfectly realised, flawlessly animated. Fear itself rendered in chrome and teeth. I was shown the film at far too young an age, and Resistance made me feel nine again, putting me right back there, watching a grainy VHS copy through gaps in my fingers.

It's good shit, and it deserves reappraisal.

Stephany Nunneley, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Thank you, D23 Expo for the reminder that I have yet to finish LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Well, let's be honest here. I am not even close to being finished with it yet. I keep getting distracted (oh look a puppy!).

It was announced yesterday that more characters would be coming to the game, so it reminded me that 'oh yeah, I have that game!' so I am going to fire it up this weekend.

I also might decide to play some Elder Scrolls Online. It's been a while since I have played it, and after going over the wedding music with the quartet yesterday (the Morrowind theme [and thus the main ES theme] will be played for the ceremony), it got me into the mood to play it. So, I may dive back in on Sunday. Maybe Monday. Who knows with me? I'm an enigma.

What are you up to this weekend? Playing any games?