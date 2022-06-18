What are you playing this weekend?

It's been a bit of a busy couple of weeks in the world of video games. There was the Summer Game Fest kick off last week, the Xbox + Bethesda Showcase on Sunday followed by an extended showcase, Square Enix and Capcom made announements... and this is just the beginning of what's to come this summer. So, hold on to your hats folks, it's gonna be a long one.

Anyway, the weekend is finally here, so it's time put showcases, announcements, streams, and anything else work-related aside. The opportunity to grab some snacks, something cold to drink, and to dust off the controllers has arrived.

Here's what we're playing this weekend:

Connor Makar, Contributor - REDACTED

This weekend, I'll be pumping as much time as possible into an embargoed title that I'm not allowed to tell you about. Not very helpful for a "What are we playing" article I know, but maybe that on its own is a hint towards a certain special something you can read about on the site in the coming weeks.

I will however be catching up with some TV. The Boys Season 3 especially has slipped away from me so I'll be binging that when I can.

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Like a large portion of my social media feeds, apparently, I’ve been watching Obi-Wan on Disney+ over the past few weeks. Yes, it’s got its problems. Yes, the plot holes are bigger than a Sarlacc’s ballbag. Yes, it raises some questions about the integrity of the Star Wars canon. But so what? It’s good fun; Ewan Gordon McGregor OBE is a phenomenal actor, and the sadness and gravitas he brings (back) to Obi-Wan is to be lauded. The Vader scenes are some of the best in the whole Star Wars universe. The villain, in the form of the Third Sister, is a creeping threat dripping with menace. For all the flaws, the show has strengths.

With that in mind, I’ve gone back to play something people have been telling me to play for years now: the Respawn-developed Star Wras Jedi: Fallen Order. I’m playing it on the hardest setting so it actually pricks my brain a little, and I’m going back to every planet once I’ve got new abilities in order to unlock all the good stuff (although, at the moment, all the good stuff just appears to be… ponchos?)

Aside from the appalling fashion sense our young protagonist decides to cut about the galaxy in, I’m really enjoying the game. A pal on Twitter noted that it’s less a Souls-like game, and more like the closest thing we’re going to get to Legacy of Kain in the 2020s. That sold me. And you know what? It’s a good call; equal parts combat, traversal and puzzle-solving – alongside some lush zonal game design – really make this feel like a Golden Era Eidos game. With Star Wars! What could be better?

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Valorant, Resident Evil Village

I have access to Valorant's new map for the weekend, so we can safely say that I'm going to spend most of the weekend practicing line-ups. However, I also started my first proper playthrough of Resident Evil Village this week, and even though I've had it all spoilen for me ten times over, I am loving every minute of it.

Between Valorant matches, I'll no doubt spend a couple more hours at Castle Dimitrescu.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Steam demos

With Steam Next Fest going on, I will be trying out all sorts of demos this weekend. Life is getting super busy for me in the evenings, so I don't really have the time to devote to a full game session.

One of the demos I plan on trying it is a fun-looking title called Dwarven Skykeep where you employ dwarves to build towers full of magic crystals and armories and fight off hordes. There's also Sige of Dungeon, a strategic rogue-lite game where you challenge monsters within a limited time by combining relics and skills to build up your team.

I am also thinking of giving Frozen Flame a try, because it looks like something I would play. I really like survival RPGs, and this one is set in an ancient land once governed by the Dragons - and I love dragons! Another demo is the 2D Metroidvania Faerie Afterlight. I like how it looks, and sounds like it could be fun.

Other demos I might try are Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure, Farwoods, Dragon Forge, Signalis, The Dark Heart of Balor, Arcane Waters, Spiritle, Warlordocracy, The Outbound Ghost, Ghosts of Hollow Creek, Roots of Pacha, Wildlife Planet: The Incremental, Witchy - Life Story, A Last Song, and There is No Light.

Hopefully, I'll get time to play at least two or three. Maybe even four. Who knows.

So, what about ya'll? What are you playing this weekend? Anything new, old, or something that's been on your "to play" list for ages? Are you planning on trying out any of the Steam Next Fest demos? Let us know!