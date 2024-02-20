You can now watch Netflix's Oscar nominee free on YouTube, but not for long

Ahead of the Oscars next month, Netflix has released its best animated feature film nominee Nimona on YouTube, completely for free.

Nimona had a pretty rough go of it. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, the film was originally being produced by Blue Sky Studios, a 20th Century Fox-owned studio that was eventually shuttered following Disney's acquisition of it. This left Nimona to hang out to dry, despite being almost completely finished, but in 2022 it was rescued by Annapurna Pictures and Netflix, finally releasing in 2023. Now, it's faring a bit better for itself as it's nominated for best animated feature film at the Oscars, a nomination that's nothing to snuff at. Better than that, though, is the fact that Netflix just dropped the entire film on YouTube, completely for free.

It should be noted that in a sponsored post from Netflix on Screen Daily, it's specified that the film will only be available on YouTube until February 26, i.e. next Monday. Obviously the film will still be available on Netflix after that point, so it's not like it will be that difficult to watch it, but if you're someone that isn't subscribed to the streaming service and wanted an easy, legal way to watch the film, the best time to do so is right now.

For those of you that have never even heard of the film, the film follows a knight-to-be, Ballister Boldheart, the first commoner to achieve such a status, in a futuristic mediaeval world. After being framed for killing the queen, Ballister becomes a fugitive, where he meets a shapeshift, the titular Nimona. It's only quite worth the watch, as the animation is really stellar at points, and there are some strong LGBTQ themes throughout as well.

Nimoa has some tough competition at the Oscars, though, as it's up against the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron. The Oscars are being held next month, March 10, so it's not too long a wait to see who'll take home the hunk of metal in the shape of a man.